Destroy & Conquer?

Triggering a mass of eyebrow-raising across the Twittersphere, US President Donald Trump on Monday fired off a concerning tweet in which he threatened to “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy should the country take action in Syria he considers “off-limits.”

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” Trump declared, before rattling off a list of the US’ efforts in the region.

The hot-headed tweets concluded with the phrase: “The USA is great!”

Trump’s Monday morning Twittershower came hours after the White House announced that it would be withdrawing American troops from northeastern Syria as Turkey begins to prepare for a military air and ground operation against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.