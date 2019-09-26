Register
    As major outlets continue to report on US President Donald Trump’s possible impeachment, the commander-in-chief has been using everything in his arsenal to assure the public that this is yet another instance of so-called “presidential harassment” that will blow over in the coming days.

    Extended Executive Time

    “Stable genius” Trump and company have been working overtime to combat commercial and social media’s week-long coverage of everything whistleblower-related.

    From claiming “Liddle’ Adam Schiff” (also known as the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee chairman) lacks credibility to asserting that the whistleblower complaint is part of yet another “Democrat Scam,” the US president’s Twitter fingers were sending out shots and retweeting Fox News-affiliated individuals for several hours on Thursday.

    Even Donald Trump Jr., who has been increasingly vocal on the president’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has attempted to insert himself into the conversation on the matter, managed to catch his father’s attention and receive a couple retweets. While other Trump children have followed suit, Tiffany Trump seems too busy with her rescue kitten to comment on the matter.

    More cartoons

    • Last update: 01:37 25.09.2019
      01:37 25.09.2019

      No More Frog Legs

      Senator Mitt Romney found himself in the sights US President Donald Trump’s social media team on Sunday after simply suggesting that it is “critical” for the facts to come out surrounding the president’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

    • TruD'oh!
      Last update: 23:53 19.09.2019
      23:53 19.09.2019

      TruD’oh!

      Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s past deeds came back to haunt him on Wednesday after TIME Magazine presented the first of several images and clips of Trudeau altering the color of his skin to mock individuals of different backgrounds.

    • Not Hot, Nor Spicey
      Last update: 23:58 17.09.2019
      23:58 17.09.2019

      Neither Hot, Nor Spicey

      Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer took a page out of Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s political playbook and hit the “Dancing With the Stars” stage last night to begin his hopeful quest for the coveted mirror ball trophy.

    • Blame It On The Bulb
      Last update: 01:37 14.09.2019
      01:37 14.09.2019

      Blame It On The Bulb

      During the House Republican Conference Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Maryland, US President Donald Trump decided to let his audience in on why his skin has such an orange glow: energy-efficient light bulbs (apparently)!

