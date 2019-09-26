Extended Executive Time

As major outlets continue to report on US President Donald Trump’s possible impeachment, the commander-in-chief has been using everything in his arsenal to assure the public that this is yet another instance of so-called “presidential harassment” that will blow over in the coming days.

“Stable genius” Trump and company have been working overtime to combat commercial and social media’s week-long coverage of everything whistleblower-related.

From claiming “Liddle’ Adam Schiff” (also known as the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee chairman) lacks credibility to asserting that the whistleblower complaint is part of yet another “Democrat Scam,” the US president’s Twitter fingers were sending out shots and retweeting Fox News-affiliated individuals for several hours on Thursday.

A whistleblower with second hand information? Another Fake News Story! See what was said on the very nice, no pressure, call. Another Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2019

Even Donald Trump Jr., who has been increasingly vocal on the president’s phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and has attempted to insert himself into the conversation on the matter, managed to catch his father’s attention and receive a couple retweets. While other Trump children have followed suit, Tiffany Trump seems too busy with her rescue kitten to comment on the matter.