No More Frog Legs

Senator Mitt Romney found himself in the sights US President Donald Trump’s social media team on Sunday after simply suggesting that it is “critical” for the facts to come out surrounding the president’s July 25 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump, the self-proclaimed “very stable genius,” appeared more than a little unnerved after Romney tweeted that “it would be troubling in the extreme” if the allegations of the US president withholding money from the Ukrainian government in exchange for dirt on Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were true.

However, considering his limited interaction with the former presidential hopeful - aside from a meme-worthy image of the two enjoying a dimly lit dinner at Jean-Georges in New York City in 2016 - Trump had to settle for some footage from the “Fake News” media’s reporting on Romney’s loss to President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.

However, this is not the first time Trump has thrown Romney’s election loss in his face since they shared a plate of frog legs. The president was quick to clap back in January at the senator’s claim that 45 "has not risen to the mantle of the office" by instructing Romney to “be a team player and win!” rather than critique his polarizing policies.