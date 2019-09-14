Blame It On The Bulb

During the House Republican Conference Retreat Dinner in Fayetteville, North Carolina, US President Donald Trump decided to let his audience in on why his skin has such an orange glow: energy-efficient light bulbs (apparently)!

It would appear Mariah Carey, who is “allergic” to fluorescent lights, is not the only public figure who is very particular about their lighting, because Trump took time out of his Thursday night retreat speech to express his own grievances about the energy-efficient lights versus old incandescent bulbs.

"And I looked at it, the bulb that we're being forced to use. Number one to me, most importantly, the light's no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst,” Trump said Thursday night, much to the delight of the crowd.

Trump blames new energy efficient light bulbs for making him "look orange." pic.twitter.com/IZ6DmBBtgU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2019

Considering the current administration's rollback of Obama-era energy efficiency guidelines, perhaps the US president can take a page out of Mimi’s book and change his hue by traveling with his own lighting crew!