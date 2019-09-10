Register
    US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he had requested national security adviser John Bolton’s resignation following several strong disagreements and would be naming a new official to fill the position in the coming week.

    War Hawk Takes Flight

    Since Bolton’s appointment as national security adviser in April 2018, following the departures of both Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster, there have been several reports about the US president clashing with Bolton over the latter’s aggressive, regime-changing stance on countries such as Venezuela, Iran and Afghanistan

    Trump informed White House reporters on Monday that a planned meeting with the Taliban at Camp David was canceled by himself alone, but a Saturday Bloomberg report claimed Bolton reminded Trump of the “potential pitfalls” associated with trying to secure a peace deal in Afghanistan. Sources also said that the former adviser called the potential deal irrelevant while blasting US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad’s recent tweet about the agreement

    Though Trump claims he requested the Bolton’s resignation, the war hawk was quick to go on the defensive on social media, claiming that he spoke to Trump the night prior about leaving and was instructed to wait until Tuesday to discuss the matter. Bolton’s resignation letter has since appeared online, dated September 10.

    • Last update: 01:33 07.09.2019
      01:33 07.09.2019

      Sharpie Decree

      After making a false claim that the state of Alabama would be impacted by Hurricane Dorian’s wrath, US President Donald Trump doubled down and attempted to save himself by allegedly doctoring a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast chart.

    • From Dorian to Daniels
      Last update: 01:30 05.09.2019
      01:30 05.09.2019

      From Dorian to Daniels

      While US President Donald Trump was still trying to comprehend Hurricane Dorian’s path across the eastern United States, a storm the president previously thought he had weathered began trending once again.

    • O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
      Last update: 01:23 30.08.2019
      01:23 30.08.2019

      O’Donnell’s Oligarchs

      Earlier this week, MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell let his Russiagate excitement get the best of him and found himself issuing an immediate retraction after claiming to have an inside scoop on US President Donald Trump’s business dealings with Russians.

    • Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
      Last update: 00:51 27.08.2019
      00:51 27.08.2019

      Nuclear Hurricane

      Possibly giving the creators of Syfy’s “Sharknado” film series a storyline for their next out-of-this-world movie, US President Donald Trump has reportedly suggested that officials drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes in an effort to stop them from reaching the Land of the Free.

