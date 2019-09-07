Sharpie Decree

After making a false claim that the state of Alabama would be impacted by Hurricane Dorian’s wrath, US President Donald Trump doubled down and attempted to save himself by allegedly doctoring a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast chart.

In addition to the crudely “corrected” NOAA chart, the US president took (what he believed to be) further action against naysayers by tweeting an early model of Hurricane Dorian’s path from the South Florida Water Management District.

This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies! pic.twitter.com/0uCT0Qvyo6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2019

It’s unclear if the president took note of the disclaimer, which stated “if anything on this graphic causes confusion, ignore the entire product.”

Earlier in the week, Trump also received backlash for claiming that he was “not sure” if he’s “ever heard of a Category 5” hurricane, despite Dorian being the fourth hurricane of that classification to strike the United States during his presidency.