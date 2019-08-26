A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed

It seems that a fancy dinner prepared by Michelin-star chefs during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France didn't go very well after US President Donald Trump demanded that the group readmit Russia.

Donald Trump has previously proposed allowing Russia to return to what used to be known as the G8, which was reduced to the G7 in 2014 due to disagreements between Moscow and the West over events in Crimea and Ukraine. This time, during a dinner with his European counterparts, the US president voiced his proposal again. However, it wasn't met with enthusiasm by EU leaders.

Later, however, when the US president was asked by journalists if he would invite Russia to join the G7 summit next year, he answered: "My inclination is to say yes, some people disagree with me, some people don't".