Faux News?

A little more than two months after her resignation, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has officially signed with Fox News Channel to provide political commentary and analysis.

Those who assumed Sanders would have a tough time finding employment after consistently lying to the American public may have spoken too soon.

Fox News announced Thursday that, beginning September 6, the 37-year-old Arkansas native will be bringing her “extraordinary talents” to Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox Nation and their radio and podcast division. Sanders took to Twitter to voice her own excitement about her new job.

Excited to join @FoxNews as a contributor, looking forward to being with the @foxandfriends team for my first hit on September 6th. https://t.co/Jb2HCFc1aM — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 22, 2019

Interestingly enough, this development comes one day after Sean Spicer, Sanders’ predecessor as press secretary, announced his new short-term gig as a contestant on the upcoming season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”