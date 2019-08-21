Tower Troll

US President Donald Trump added to the recent distress following reports of his increased interest in Greenland on Monday evening by tweeting a doctored image of what he promises “not to do” to the Danish-owned island territory if it comes under US control.

Those questioning Trump’s intentions regarding Greenland may cross one possibility off the list now that Trump has confirmed that he doesn’t intend to plant the classic Trumpian gold tower on the edge of the autonomous island’s coastline.

Speaking to reporters before he departed New Jersey on Sunday, Trump said Greenland was “hurting Denmark very badly, because they're losing almost $700 million a year carrying it” - a claim the president has yet to back up with facts. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow also confirmed the original report published by the Wall Street Journal last week about Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory for the US.

The prime ministers of both Denmark and Greenland have openly expressed that they are not interested in any conversation pertaining to the sale of the island. On Sunday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen in particular clarified to the island’s national newspaper Sermitsiaq that “Greenland is not Danish” and “Greenland belongs to Greenland,” while adding that she hopes Trump’s comments are “not meant seriously.”