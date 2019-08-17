No Grabbing Greenland

The prime minister of Denmark and several other politicians were not so amused after a report claimed US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in acquiring Greenland as a US territory.

Ahead of his first trip to Denmark in early September, Trump was the subject of many Danish politicians’ tweets after a Thursday Wall Street Journal article claimed the “US leader asked his White House counsel to look into the idea” of purchasing Greenland.

Denmark Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was quick to check the US president and dismiss the idea of ever putting the island up for sale.

It must be an April Fool’s Day joke ... but totally out of sesson! https://t.co/ev5DDVZc5f — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) August 15, 2019

Much to the liking of over 20,000 Twitter users, the self-ruling island’s ministry of foreign affairs issued a tweet on Friday shading Trump’s interests, saying, “We’re open for business, not for sale.”