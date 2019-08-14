Enacting Endangerment

US President Donald Trump’s administration announced Monday a revision to the 1973 Endangered Species Act that would make it easier for officials to remove a species from the list and allow them to perform a cost analysis prior to designating another as endangered.

Democrats such as California Senator Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Vice President Joe Biden took to social media Tuesday to blast Trump and the US Department of Interior’s decision to weaken the Endangered Species Act.

The US leader’s move comes months after the UN announced that “nature is declining globally at rates unprecedented in human history” and specifically noted that the “rate of species extinction is accelerating.” Though the report appeared optimistic about the world’s ability to do something before it’s too late, Trump’s move may counteract other nations’ efforts.

Attorney generals from California and Massachusetts, as well as members of Congress, have already announced they would be pursuing litigation to put a stop to the rollbacks.