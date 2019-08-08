Tweets Over Grief

Shortly after the mass shootings that claimed 31 lives, injured dozens, and ravaged the cities of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, US President Donald Trump urged the nation to come together while proclaiming that his past rhetoric “brings people together.” Some would beg to differ.

Trump’s calls for unity were quickly dismissed by himself after he chose to avoid the high road in several situations and used his position to shame those calling for stricter gun reform laws.

Whether it was the fact that none of the eight injured patients at the University Medical Center in El Paso wanted Trump in their hospital rooms or that Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley communicated her constituents’ calls for gun reform legislation, 45’s timeline, aside from edited video clips, has been filled with divise content, ranging from comments against Fox News’ Shepard Smith to renewed attacks on Democrats.

However, if you ask him to speak about his choice of language, he’ll say his “rhetoric brings people together.”