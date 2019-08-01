The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One

Register
    A number of Democratic presidential candidates brought the energy this time around during the first half of a two-night debate event. While two favorites maintained their popularity, one candidate in particular had a monumental night - at least in terms of Google.

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Governor John Hickenlooper, Rep. Tim Ryan, former Rep. John Delaney, Governor Steve Bullock and entrepreneur Marianne Williamson were all present for night one of CNN’s Democratic debates on Tuesday.

    Sanders drew cheers when he fired back at Ryan over “Medicare For All,” saying he “wrote the damn bill” and even supported Warren’s remarks against insurance companies. Similarly, Warren received laughs and screams in her favor for questioning Delaney’s insistence on leaning towards the middle of the political spectrum.

    However, it was Williamson’s support for reparations for descendants of enslaved people and words against the “dark psychic force” of US President Donald Trump that seemed to truly ignite a fire in the crowd.

    According to Google Trends, Williamson was the “most-searched Democratic candidate” in 49 states during the Detroit debate. Bullock managed to beat out Williamson for the top spot in his own state of Montana.

