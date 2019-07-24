Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo

A month after her father’s “Prince of Whales” gaffe, Ivanka proved that the apple doesn’t far from the tree by tweeting out her own embarrassing misspelling.
The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 23, 2019
What would have probably been a congratulatory post lost in the Twitterverse gained the eldest Trump daughter a lot more responses than usual on Tuesday, even making “United Kingston” a trending topic. According to Trump, it was simply an “autocorrect” mistake, but as many other Twitter users pointed out, most systems' autocorrect wouldn’t suggest “Kingston” after “United.”
