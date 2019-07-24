Whale, Whale... Another Trump Typo

US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump followed in her father’s footsteps on Tuesday as she tweeted then deleted her congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming “the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston.“

A month after her father’s “Prince of Whales” gaffe, Ivanka proved that the apple doesn’t far from the tree by tweeting out her own embarrassing misspelling.

The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 23, 2019

What would have probably been a congratulatory post lost in the Twitterverse gained the eldest Trump daughter a lot more responses than usual on Tuesday, even making “United Kingston” a trending topic. According to Trump, it was simply an “autocorrect” mistake, but as many other Twitter users pointed out, most systems' autocorrect wouldn’t suggest “Kingston” after “United.”