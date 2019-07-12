Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced to White House reporters that Labor Secretary Rene Alexander Acosta would be stepping down of his own accord, just two days after Acosta held a press conference defending his 2007 plea deal given to convicted sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Acosta’s July 12 resignation comes days after Epstein’s arrest and appearance in a Manhattan court, though the secretary notably made no mention of the case in his resignation letter.

"I just want to let you know, this was him, not me, because I’m with him,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn, also saying that he hates “to see this happen” because he believes Acosta has done a “great” job as secretary.

The US president also announced the new acting labor secretary would be Pat Pizzella, who holds the deputy position in the same department.