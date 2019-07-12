Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips

Acosta’s July 12 resignation comes days after Epstein’s arrest and appearance in a Manhattan court, though the secretary notably made no mention of the case in his resignation letter.
Thank you, @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/Q9bxwmzKQM— Secretary Acosta (@SecretaryAcosta) July 12, 2019
"I just want to let you know, this was him, not me, because I’m with him,” Trump told reporters on the White House lawn, also saying that he hates “to see this happen” because he believes Acosta has done a “great” job as secretary.
The US president also announced the new acting labor secretary would be Pat Pizzella, who holds the deputy position in the same department.
All comments
Show new comments (0)