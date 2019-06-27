Register
    Wednesday night kicked off the first of a two-day, 20-candidate debate series between a wide range of political hopefuls vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. From Spanglish to technical difficulties, the night included a series of unexpected occurrences both on and off the stage.

    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time

    The Wednesday night, multi-million-viewer program included a total of five NBC-affiliated moderators throughout the night, but candidates such as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney appeared to be uncontrollable, making multiple outbursts throughout the night in hopes of being heard.

    In fact, there were so many people standing on the stage that moderators had to resort to a show of hands at times in order to gauge candidates’ positions on certain issues.

    Mainstream outlets such as CNN and NBC are propping up former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker as the clear winners of Wednesday night’s debate for their to-the-point answers concerning immigration, gun reform and health care – as well as their social media buzz.

    Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who notably fact-checked Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan for claiming the Taliban carried out the 9/11 attacks, received a lot of buzz after her Twitter account blasted MSNBC for favoritism toward Warren. However, it was actually Gabbard’s sister who authored the tweets.

    US President Donald Trump, who originally told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he may live tweet the debate, took to simpler means of responding, highlighting his view of the program’s overall tone and mocking its technical difficulties. He left the heavy lifting of policy critiques to a number of other Trump campaign-affiliated accounts and officials.

    • Twitter Fire
      Last update: 22:28 25.06.2019
      22:28 25.06.2019

      Twitter Fire

      Tensions between Tehran and Washington reached new levels on Tuesday after Iran’s president criticized his US counterpart’s administration, asserting the White House is “full of lies” and “mentally retarded” for its sanctions. US President Donald Trump, of course, did not let this comment go without a Twitter response.

    • Segregationist Sympathizer
      Last update: 01:52 21.06.2019
      01:52 21.06.2019

      Segregationist Sympathizer

      On Wednesday, former US Vice President Joe Biden doubled down and defended his romanticization of time spent working with senators who opposed efforts toward desegregation, saying it was wrong of his fellow Democrats to criticize his comments because there’s “not a racist bone” in his body.

    • All ICE, No Human Rights
      Last update: 01:48 19.06.2019
      01:48 19.06.2019

      All ICE, No Human Rights

      In a bold Monday night tweet, US President Donald Trump proudly announced the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) would begin removing “millions” of “illegal aliens” from US cities. Through what means? That’s anyone’s guess.

    • Last update: 02:02 15.06.2019
      02:02 15.06.2019

      Help Wanted

      On Thursday, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to announce White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ resignation and decision to move back to Arkansas. The president had kind words for Sanders and her “extraordinary talents,” but who will be next at the podium?

