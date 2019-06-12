Voice Mailbox Full?

The dissemination of a Facebook video depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as a word-slurring drunk prompted social media CEO Mark Zuckerberg to give the congresswoman a ring, but as the weeks have gone by, Pelosi has yet to return his calls, according to recent reports.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post, citing two individuals “familiar with the exchanges,” claimed Facebook’s Zuckerberg has yet to receive a response from Speaker Pelosi after calling her in reference to Facebook’s policy and reason for leaving a fake, altered video up on their platform.

The video, which appeared on Facebook some three weeks ago, gained extreme traction when US President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani shared a link to the video on Twitter. The former mayor of New York later deleted his tweet and apologized for sharing the doctored footage.

Since the back-and-forth between Facebook and those concerned with the spread of misinformation, Facebook page Politics WatchDog’s version of the clip (which was viewed nearly three million times) has been mysteriously deleted. While the page claims Facebook removed it, the social media platform claims it had no hand in its deletion.

In a meeting slated for Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing concerning doctored images, videos and “deepfake” technology, which uses AI capabilities to realistically alter video content.