Register
03:14 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Lying in London

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The second day of US President Donald Trump’s UK state visit included an unexpected cancelation, a perceived snub and thousands of protesters that somehow managed to evade The Don’s gaze.

    Lying in London

    After a 9 a.m. breakfast at Buckingham Palace, the US president and First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the day with a photo op in which he appeared to have a "hands-off" policy when it came to greeting UK Prime Minister Theresa May — a much different approach than he took with Queen Elizabeth the night before.

    During the president's joint press conference with May, Trump dubbed reports of protests around London "fake news," despite plenty of footage and even audible booing directed at his national security adviser, John Bolton, daughter Ivanka Trump and himself.

    This came only a couple days after Donald Trump openly denied calling Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, "nasty" — which, like his protest claims, immediately proved to be false.

    Trump's trip across the pond was set to include a face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson, the current frontrunner for leader of the Conservative Party, but instead, a 20-minute phone call was all that resulted from their close proximity. At least the US president saved on international call fees?

    Related:

    British Woman Stabs Trump Baby Balloon amid Protests of 45’s Visit (VIDEO)
    Massive Amounts of Chinese Goods Finding Way Around Trump's Tariff Wall - Report
    Trump: It Was Tough, Inappropriate to Meet UK Opposition Leader Corbyn - Reports
    Trump Hosts Dinner With Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall (VIDEO)
    'Historic Partners': Anti-Trump Protests Fail as President Pledges Deals Galore
    Tags:
    UK state visit, demonstrations, protests, Boris Johnson, Meghan Markle, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Theresa May, United Kingdom, London, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
      Last update: 23:31 31.05.2019
      23:31 31.05.2019

      Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats

      On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tapped into his alter ego “Tariff Man” and promised a better economic tomorrow as he imposed a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, effective June 10.

    • Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
      Last update: 23:50 29.05.2019
      23:50 29.05.2019

      Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review

      On Wednesday, now-retired special counsel Robert Mueller held an abruptly announced press conference to provide further clarification on the findings from his team’s two-year investigation into US President Donald Trump’s team’s alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    • Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
      Last update: 02:16 25.05.2019
      02:16 25.05.2019

      Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety

      The future of press freedom has become a topic of conversation since the US Department of Justice announced Wednesday that not only would WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange face 17 additional criminal offenses, but he would also be prosecuted under the 1917 Espionage Act.

    • No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
      Last update: 02:28 23.05.2019
      02:28 23.05.2019

      No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money

      Wednesday afternoon, US President Donald Trump called a press conference to blast Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, who met earlier that morning for a series of presentations concerning the president and his alleged “cover-up.”

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse