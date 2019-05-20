Not So Free Market

Following the US government accusing Chinese tech giant Huawei of spying on behalf of Beijing and placing it on an "Entity List", a number of prominent corporations have moved to sever their ties with the company.

With US President Donald Trump issuing an executive order that will essentially ban Huawei from selling its products on the US market for being a supposed national security risk, Google has announced that it is suspending business dealings with the Chinese company that require the transfer of hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

A number of chip companies, including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom, have also said they will not supply their products to Huawei until further notice.