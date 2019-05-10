Around the same time Washington officials were meeting their Beijing counterparts for trade talks, US President Donald Trump’s thumbs were meeting his phone to compose a tweet laced with name-calling directed at two Democratic presidential candidates.

Not one to shy away from a slogan or nickname, Trump remained on-brand in a Friday tweet in which he branded 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Former US Vice President Joe Biden "SleepyCreepyJoe" while predicting Biden's win over "Crazy Bernie" in the Democratic primary.

Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Some see Trump's nicknames as a sort of stamp or acknowledgement of the recipient being a potential political threat. Though the epithets are far from complimentary, they do guarantee your name will be the talk of social media soon after.

Pete Buttiegieg was also a recent target of Trump's name game during his rally in Florida Wednesday night.

It's anyone's guess who'll be the next subject of 45's viral wit.