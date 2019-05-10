Not one to shy away from a slogan or nickname, Trump remained on-brand in a Friday tweet in which he branded 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and Former US Vice President Joe Biden "SleepyCreepyJoe" while predicting Biden's win over "Crazy Bernie" in the Democratic primary.
Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019
Some see Trump's nicknames as a sort of stamp or acknowledgement of the recipient being a potential political threat. Though the epithets are far from complimentary, they do guarantee your name will be the talk of social media soon after.
Pete Buttiegieg was also a recent target of Trump's name game during his rally in Florida Wednesday night.
.@PeteButtigieg getting name-checked by President Trump at his #MAGA rally tonight. (No nickname, yet.) pic.twitter.com/nAiSD9Wfpd— ɐpoqoʌs ʎɐɾ (@jaysvoboda) May 9, 2019
It's anyone's guess who'll be the next subject of 45's viral wit.
