Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s whereabouts became a hot topic Tuesday afternoon after the official’s scheduled Berlin meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was abruptly canceled.

Pompeo's cancelation came as a surprise to both Western and German media, as the official was scheduled to "discuss issues of mutual concern, such as Ukraine, Russia, China, Syria, and the Western Balkans," according to a US Department of State press release last week.

"We look forward to rescheduling this important set of meetings," said State Department spokesman Morgan Ortagus in a Tuesday statement, adding that the rescheduling was due to "pressing issues." German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office would later confirm the cancelation "by the American side."

Not long after the headline hysteria, Sputnik reported that the Secretary of State had gone to Baghdad for an unannounced visit.

Meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Pompeo said he discussed "the importance of Iraq ensuring that it's able to adequately protect Americans in their country," AFP reported. "They both provided assurances that they understood that was their responsibility."

Interestingly enough, Pompeo also told reporters that his unannounced, impromptu visit that required the time and attention of the country's top officials was to ensure "Iraq is a sovereign, independent nation."