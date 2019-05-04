Selective Silencing?

Amid Facebook’s recent push to bolster user privacy and security, a new round of bans were issued Thursday for popular and problematic personalities they say violated the platform’s policies against “dangerous individuals and organizations.”

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg issued a notice that his company had removed the accounts and associated pages of "dangerous" individuals such as Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan, Infowars host Alex Jones and notable alt-right figures Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos and Paul Nehlan.

Facebook broadly defines "dangerous individuals and organizations" as those that exhibit or are involved in any of the following: terrorist activity, organized hate, mass or serial murder, human trafficking and organized violence or criminal activity.

While organizations such as the American Jewish Committee welcomed the ban, others remain concerned about what this means for the future of Facebook and how the company interprets its own set of guidelines.

Prior to the ban, American Civil Liberties Union staff attorney Vera Eidelman warned that "every time Facebook makes the choice to remove content, a single company is exercising an unchecked power to silence individuals and remove them from what has become an indispensable platform."

Many individuals, including rapper Snoop Dogg, are making their voice heard on many social media platforms in response to the ban.