Septuagenarian Slapfest

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?

US President Donald Trump, who is 72 years of age, told reporters on Friday that the decision by former US Vice President Joe Biden to join in the 2020 presidential race is making him feel youthful. Biden is 76.

"I just feel like a young man. I'm so young. I can't believe it," Trump told reporters. "I'm the youngest person — I am a young, vibrant man. I look at Joe. I don't know about him. I don't know."

Biden tossed him name into the presidential race on Thursday, bringing to a close several months of speculation regarding his candidacy. While some did rejoice in the announcement, many in the Twittersphere were not impressed with the politician's campaign logo.