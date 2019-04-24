Don Doth Protest Too Much?

Before the sun could rise Tuesday, US President Donald Trump was awake and tweeting up a storm with some of his favorite talking points: Fox News, the New York Times, “radical” Democrats and his own personal victimhood.

Hours before his afternoon meeting with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Trump used his "executive time" to lash out against the New York Times, CNN and MSNBC in what would appear to be a regurgitation of classic applause lines and an exhausting amount of adjectives.

While Trump's position on CNN and MSNBC was on-brand, the US president went a little "Game of Thrones"-esque in critiquing the NYT. Not only did 45 dub the news organization as the "enemy of the people," a phrase some consider to be dog-whistle for violence against media, he also, at 6:08 a.m., openly fantasized about Paul Krugman and the rest of the NYT getting down on their knees to beg Trump for forgiveness.

I wonder if the New York Times will apologize to me a second time, as they did after the 2016 Election. But this one will have to be a far bigger & better apology. On this one they will have to get down on their knees & beg for forgiveness-they are truly the Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

In an effort to end on a high note, Trump shifted his thumbs to focus on Fox News morning show "Fox & Friends," comparing their abstract ratings to those of CNN and MSNBC's daytime programs.

To conclude his series of tweets, the US president briefly addressed the issue of shadowbanning on social media sites, claiming it is "hard for people to sign on." Could it be that the US president is using any and every topic to shift the nation's focus, or is it possible that Trump was gauging interest in particular topics to bring up during his meeting with Dorsey?