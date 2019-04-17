Register
    Hours after Senator Bernie Sanders’ town hall aired on Fox News, US President Donald Trump fired up his Twitter app to vent about both the 2020 candidate and the network’s newest addition: Former Democratic National Committee head Donna Brazile.

    Viewer's Remorse

    Trump, one of Fox News' most avid and vocal viewers, made it known Tuesday that he did not necessarily approve of or enjoy the network giving Sanders an opportunity to lay out his 2020 Democratic campaign platform.

    Trump was probably surprised to receive a reply from Bret Baier, the town hall co-host he chose to name in his tweet while snubbing Martha MacCallum.

    Brazile, a former head of the DNC, has definitely made quite the career transition after being hired by Fox News earlier this year. With her increased appearances on the right-leaning network in the past month, however, it does make one wonder how the president, who is said to watch Fox News daily, is just now taking notice of Brazile.

