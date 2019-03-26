Register
26 March 2019
    Moving in on Mueller?

    As the special counsel investigation turned up zilch in terms of Russian collusion, those who had expected the opposite outcome appear to be retreating to come up with new arguments aimed at special counsel Robert Mueller.

    Moving in on Mueller?

    Following US Attorney General William Barr's release of a four-page summary of Mueller's findings to members of Congress, the tune regarding the 22-month investigation has appeared to shift for those previously defending its duration.

    According to Sunday's brief summary sent to Congress, the Mueller investigation "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

    Despite US President Donald Trump's eagerness to alert the public of his innocence, it would appear he did not read where the summary said that "while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

    On the other end of the spectrum, many Democrats and others who previously defended the lengthy Mueller investigation are now turning on the special counsel for his "punting" of the decision regarding charges of obstruction to AG Barr.

    McConnell Blocks Dems Motion for Bill Calling on DoJ to Release Mueller Report
    Trump Has No Problem With Public Release of Mueller Report - White House
    Memes, Denial Flood Social Media Following Release of Summary Mueller Report
    ‘A Cloud Over Trump’s Presidency Lifted’: Media React to Mueller’s Report
    Trump Lawyer Calls for Investigation Into How Mueller Probe Began
    Tags:
    collusion, Russia probe, Mueller Probe, special counsel, Congress, Adam Schiff, Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Mueller, William Barr, Washington DC, United States
    More cartoons

    • MSM’s Mueller Mania
      Last update: 23:39 22.03.2019
      23:39 22.03.2019

      MSM’s Mueller Mania

      Though the report from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election remains unreleased, major news outlets continue to fill their news hours with hearsay and anonymous “tips” concerning its debut.

    • Bird-Brained Litigation
      Last update: 01:07 20.03.2019
      01:07 20.03.2019

      Bird-Brained Litigation

      On Monday, California Republican Representative Devin Nunes filed a $250 million lawsuit against social media giant Twitter, as well as specific Twitter accounts, claiming the website’s negligence contributed to a conspiracy against him that included defamation and other written attacks by a handful of users.

    • Donny’s First Veto
      Last update: 00:08 16.03.2019
      00:08 16.03.2019

      Donny’s First Veto

      Friday, US President Donald Trump doused congressional hopes of ending his emergency declaration regarding the US-Mexico border by issuing the first presidential veto of his term against a recent senate resolution.

    • Anti-Tech Trump
      Last update: 03:06 13.03.2019
      03:06 13.03.2019

      Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump

      Though Washington has yet to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8, US President Donald Trump did take to Twitter to express his own view concerning the recent fatal crashes by the aircraft.

