Friday, US President Donald Trump doused congressional hopes of ending his emergency declaration regarding the US-Mexico border by issuing the first presidential veto of his term against a recent senate resolution.

In a pre-recorded address, Trump, flanked by US Customs and Border Protection and relatives of individuals killed by undocumented immigrants, announced and signed his first-ever veto that would cancel the US Senate resolution blocking his initial national emergency declaration on the US-Mexico border.

Despite the nation being in the midst of what 45 calls an emergency, the "you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card" president went the divisive route by asserting that members of Congress were simply not living in "reality."

Providing virtually no concrete numbers, the Trump's address relied on vague summaries and buzz words to detail the severity of the purported emergency, also asserting an "invasion" was taking place.