Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?

Israel Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust would be filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu based on findings from three separate investigations.

Netanyahu and his Likud Party appear to be borrowing from US President Donald Trump's lexicon in calling the upcoming indictment on corruption charges a type of "witch hunt" ahead of the 2019 election.

"No one was surprised by the attorney general's decision, which came after three years of intense pressure on him from the press, the Left and the legal establishment to indict him [Netanyahu] at any price, even if there is nothing behind it," Likud said in a statement. "All that mattered to them was to do it before the election."

While Netanyahu claimed in a televised statement that the "entire house of cards will collapse," it's the prime minister and his wife Sara Netanyahu's own home that is being picked apart in at least two of the three investigations.

As for the upcoming election, Netanyahu is facing a slump amid his attempt to win a fifth term in office. The prime minister's opponent, former military Chief of Staff Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party, has edged ahead in the polls and is making it clear that he has no intention of cutting Bibi a break because of his legal woes.

"He is willing to say anything to distract from his investigations and indictments. He knows that in a year, he will be going to trial. He knows his time is up," the Blue and White Party said in a Monday night statement.