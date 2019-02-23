Register
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?

    Cartoons
    Soybean prices have declined by 19 percent since the day US President Donald Trump took office, and American farmers in 2018 went bankrupt twice as fast as they did in 2008, at the height of the global financial crisis.

    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?

    Despite Trump's promises as recently as January that a "great harvest" is coming, farmers have suffered as the White House butts heads with China over trade. Most recently, a top official at the US Department of Agriculture announced that the value of US farm exports is expected to plunge by $1.8 billion in fiscal 2019 thanks to the trade war with China.

    "Under the trade dispute, exports to China alone have plummeted by 22 million tons, or over 90 percent," Robert Johansson, the chief economist at the USDA, said at the USDA's annual forum in Washington, DC.

    Much of the drop is related to a loss of soybean sales to China. In fact, US soybean exports to China have decreased by 98 percent this year, according to Yahoo Finance, as China has started importing the crop from Brazil amid the trade war. Soybeans were the US' top agricultural export to China last year.

    India to Relocate $44 Bln Saudi Aramco Refinery Project Due to Farmers' Protest
    Trump's Tariffs Crippling US Farmers, Support Beginning to Waver
    Midwest US Farmers Going Bankrupt Faster Than During 2008 Recession
    Polish Farmers Want to Resume Trade With Russia, Cut Imports From Western Europe
    Brutal Attacks on White S African Farmers Soared in 2018 – Report
    trade conflict, soybeans, farmers, Donald Trump, United States
    • New Day, Old Rhetoric
      Last update: 03:32 21.02.2019
      03:32 21.02.2019

      New Day, Old Rhetoric

      Despite a recent uptick in physical and vocal attacks against members of the press, US President Donald Trump revved up his rhetoric and singled out the New York Times in a Wednesday tweet, dubbing the paper “a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” in response to its latest viral piece.

    • Stand Pat
      Last update: 15:28 19.02.2019
      15:28 19.02.2019

      Stand Pat

      Washington has repeatedly "coaxed Ankara into abandoning the S-400 deal" but Turkey will not step away from its arms deal with Moscow to buy US alternatives, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

    • Sue the Pants Off Trump
      Last update: 14:53 19.02.2019
      14:53 19.02.2019

      Sue the Pants Off Trump

      California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border.

    • Executive Expenditures
      Last update: 03:19 15.02.2019
      03:19 15.02.2019

      Executive Expenditures

      US President Donald Trump recently dropped $50,000 on a new “golf simulator” that brings the driving range to the White House, according a Wednesday report by the Washington Post. Does this mean 45 will spend less time at Mar-a-Lago in 2019?

