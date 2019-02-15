Executive Expenditures

Register
    US President Donald Trump recently dropped $50,000 on a new “golf simulator” that brings the driving range to the White House, according a Wednesday report by the Washington Post. Does this mean 45 will spend less time at Mar-a-Lago in 2019?

    The Washington Post revealed that two sources told them the US president somewhat recently dropped $50,000 of his own money to have a virtual range installed in his quarters at the White House.

    With Trump being known to enjoy one-upping his predecessor, it should come as no surprise that his upgrade replaced an "older, less sophisticated" simulator that was in the White House during former President Barack Obama's tenure, according to the Post.

    According to a Trump tracker compiled by the New York Times, the president, since inauguration, has taken 81 trips to Mar-a-Lago and 162 trips to Trump Golf Clubs in New Jersey, Florida and Virginia.

    However, the president's number of trips decreased drastically around the time of the partial government shutdown, so perhaps the updated golf simulator shows Trump was not joking about being prepared to drag the shutdown out.

