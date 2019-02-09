Below the Belt Blackmail

Thursday, Amazon founder and CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos penned a blog post accusing National Enquirer parent company American Media Inc. (AMI) of using personal, explicit photos to blackmail him.

From genitals to a boardroom headshot, a number of photos exchanged between Bezos and mistress Lauren Sanchez were somehow obtained by the National Enquirer shortly after the billionaire announced his impending divorce last month, according to an email sent to Bezos by AMI's Dylan Howard.

The email also backs up previous reports of Bezos' team viewing the Enquirer's coverage of his affair and divorce — including text messages and selfies the outlet called "too explicit to print" — as a sort of "political hitjob" carried out by allies of US President Donald Trump

"It's unavoidable that certain powerful people who experience Washington Post news coverage will wrongly conclude I am their enemy," Bezos' post reads. "President Trump is one of those people, obvious by his many tweets."

The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines, “Trump Defiant As China Adds Trade Penalties.” WRONG! Should read, “Trump Defiant as U.S. Adds Trade Penalties, Will End Barriers And Massive I.P. Theft.” Typically bad reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2018

Friday, the US attorney's office announced its intent to "promptly and thoroughly investigate the claims" made by Bezos and his security adviser.