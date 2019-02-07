The Clap Heard ‘Round the World

Though US President Donald Trump had a lot to say during his delayed State of the Union Address, Wednesday reports on the speech appeared more focused on something nonverbal: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s applause.

Following pushback during the government shutdown from Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the delay of the State of the Union address intended for January 29, Trump was finally able to address Congress and the American people Tuesday night.

In discussing the need for the US to come together and reject the "politics of retribution," Trump paused for a brief moment and was met with a standing ovation from both Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Pelosi.

For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI — Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019

Though 45 is seen nodding as he looks around the room and appears to acknowledge the congresswoman, Pelosi's pursed lips and pointed clap took netizens into different kind of viewing party — complete with memes.