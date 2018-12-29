Register
    US President Donald Trump has canceled holiday plans with his immediate family, revved up his rhetoric and warmed up his random capitalization finger as he targets some familiar foes on Twitter in hopes of receiving his so-called border wall.

    Home Alone: White House Edition

    With Christmas 2018 now a memory, Trump appears to have ditched the holiday lights for a familiar brand of gaslighting that hinges on three key subjects: the (nonexistent) border wall on the US' southern border with Mexico, "obstructionist" Democrats and the "Fake News Media."

    Though it seems Trump cannot be bothered with proofreading, his predecessor clearly still influences his day-to-day behavior. After digging through almost 16,000 tweets by former President Barack Obama, 45 eventually decided to quote tweet and "agree" with a 2011 posting by the former president regarding illegal immigration.

    This, of course, came in tandem with numerous anti-Democrat, pro-wall tweets about how much the US "looses [sic]" in trade with Mexico and how little positive press he receives from said "Fake News" outlets.

    Though Obama's tweet had nothing to do with Trump's wall, and 45 has even criticized Obama's brisk deportation rate when questioned about his administration's immigrant detention camps, the current US president feels pressure to make right on controlling the narrative in regard to his major campaign promise — especially in anticipation of a second presidential run in 2020.

    Tweeting and watching Fox News in his spacious, lonely abode Friday, the US president also used his alone time to threaten the closure of the southern border altogether if the "obstructionist" Democrats do not allow his granite-colored spikes to see the light of day.

    border wall, Democrats, Republicans, immigration, christmas, 2020 US Presidential Election, Mexico, United States
    • Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
      Last update: 01:05 21.12.2018
      01:05 21.12.2018

      Baby, It’s Borderless Outside

      As President Donald Trump’s campaign promise of Mexico financing a southern border wall for the US appears more unrealistic with the passing days, 45’s supporters have become activists, with some even pouring millions into a recent GoFundMe campaign in support of the wall.

    • For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
      Last update: 00:17 19.12.2018
      00:17 19.12.2018

      For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out

      The Trump Foundation has agreed to dissolve its operations under judicial supervision amid a $2.8 million lawsuit from New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood.

    • ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
      Last update: 04:00 15.12.2018
      04:00 15.12.2018

      ‘Tis the Season to Defraud?

      A federal investigation has been launched probing US President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee amid concerns money donated to the event was done so in exchange for policy concessions or a measure of influence over Trump administration officials.

    • Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
      Last update: 03:27 12.12.2018
      03:27 12.12.2018

      Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?

      US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he’d reveal his pick to replace outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly within the next two weeks, but with the Mueller investigation probing and prosecuting individuals closest to Trump, filling the position may be tougher than imagined.

