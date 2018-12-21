Baby, It’s Borderless Outside

As President Donald Trump’s campaign promise of Mexico financing a southern border wall for the US appears more unrealistic with the passing days, 45’s supporters have become activists, with some even pouring millions into a recent GoFundMe campaign in support of the wall.

Trump's tough stance on immigration reform and campaign chants promising to "build that wall" largely contributed to his 2016 presidential win.

However, with 2019 right around the corner, it does not seem as if the president is any closer to fulfilling his campaign's central talking point. Amid reports of Trump's "sensitivity" to criticism of the non-existent, $5-billion southern border wall and threats to shut down the government if his wall-related demands were not met, the US Senate approved a temporary funding bill Wednesday to ensure certain federal agencies would remain operating through February 8. The bill, however, does not include the wall funding the president wants, and he has said he won't sign any budget without it.

Extending assistance to Trump, Senior US Airman Brian Kolfage, said to be the "most severely wounded US airman to survive his wounds," fired up a GoFundMe campaign December 16.

With over 100,000 people having contributed to the campaign, Kolfage has raised over $7 million of an estimated $1 billion goal.