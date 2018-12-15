Register
04:25 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A federal investigation has been launched probing US President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee amid concerns money donated to the event was done so in exchange for policy concessions or a measure of influence over Trump administration officials.

    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?

    As public knowledge concerning special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation findings appears to be picking up steam, another dark cloud of corruption formed over the Trump White House following the Thursday Wall Street Journal revelation.

    Having raised nearly double the funding of his predecessor, Trump's nearly $110 million in inaugural committee donations was once an accomplishment and worthy of MAGA bragging rights, but now it appears to be a red flag previously unnoticed.

    The investigation also follows an August guilty plea by lobbyist Sam Patten, in which he admitted to laundering $57,000 to an unnamed US "straw purchaser" so a "prominent Ukraine oligarch" could secure four tickets to the inauguration. A number of other donors have also found themselves in the spotlight following the unusual overlap in associates and business partners

    Though many would (and would be advised to) wait until their day in court to respond to such allegations, Twitter has become the US president's safe space and soapbox regarding legal woes associated with himself. That said, one should expect an increase in name-calling and capital letters to come from 45 in 2019.

    Perhaps Hillary Clinton, whose "Clinton Foundation" remains under investigation for a suspected "pay-to-play" scheme, can give President Trump a few tips on how to keep his alleged wrongdoings out of the mainstream bubble.

    Related:

    Is the FBI Withholding Evidence of ‘Pay To Play’ at Clinton Foundation?
    US House Panel Probes Foreign Donations to Clinton Foundation
    Trump Inaugural Committee Under Feds' Microscope For Potential Corruption - WSJ
    Taking it Personally: Trump Sought Twitter User for Inaugural Embarrassment
    Trump Inaugural Committee Failed to Collect Legally-Required Data - Watchdogs
    Tags:
    pay to play, money laundering, fraud, inauguration, Trump's inauguration, Clinton Foundation, sam patten, Mueller, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
      Last update: 03:27 12.12.2018
      03:27 12.12.2018

      Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?

      US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he’d reveal his pick to replace outgoing Chief of Staff John Kelly within the next two weeks, but with the Mueller investigation probing and prosecuting individuals closest to Trump, filling the position may be tougher than imagined.

    • Liar's Remorse?
      Last update: 02:51 08.12.2018
      02:51 08.12.2018

      Liar’s Remorse?

      As US President Donald Trump’s temper on Twitter appears to correlate with the rising speculation surrounding special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, a number of individuals currently and formerly associated with the president appear to be distancing themselves.

    • I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
      Last update: 01:18 05.12.2018
      01:18 05.12.2018

      I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’

      Claiming Beijing-Washington negotiations relating to trade are already underway, US President Trump took to social media to inform the American public that while a temporary truce is in place, he, a “Tariff Man,” remains willing to disrupt the market at a moment’s notice.

    • Drones Away: Trumping Obama
      Last update: 03:36 29.11.2018
      03:36 29.11.2018

      Drones Away: Trumping Obama

      US President Donald Trump is known to reference policies and actions of his predecessor Barack Obama’s administration while patting himself on the back, but there is one particular topic 45 may not want to make into a numbers game during his rallies: drone strikes in undeclared war zones.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse