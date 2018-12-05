I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’

Still unable to create a Twitter thread, Trump released a series of tweets Tuesday that vaguely detailed progress from US-China talks at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to the US president, Beijing will immediately begin buying "Agricultural product" as a number of officials work with China to create a "REAL deal." He then warns, however, that failure to work out an agreement will unleash the wrath of "Tariff Man," who wants nothing more than to "max out [US] economic power" and "MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN."
The Trump-Xi meeting on the G20 summit sidelines in Argentina did result in 45 vowing to nix a planned hike of tariffs on some $200 billion worth of Chinese products from 10 to 25 percent, but US stocks suffered Tuesday anyway, some saying due to uncertainty surrounding the trade truce.
