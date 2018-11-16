Register
16 November 2018
    A weekend of dedication turned into the deterioration of the Trump-Macron bromance after the French president’s comments about the formation of an EU Army were met with scalding tweets from his US counterpart, referencing everything from wine to NATO’s dime.

    No Bromance in France

    It may be safe to say and holding and dandruff dustings are a thing of the past between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron following a week of disagreements between the two centered around the French president's suggestion of an EU Army.

    Trump first came for Macron's and the rest of Europe's checkbooks in a November 10th tweet in reference to the EU Army versus NATO. Not sure if he drove his point home, the US president continued to keep his foot on Europe's neck three days later in a terribly distasteful tweet referencing both WWI and WWII.

    "Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two — How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!"

    However, it didn't stop there. Trump went on to talk about France's wine exports and even remixed his campaign slogan to say "MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN." With all this, it's a surprise Lady Marmalade wasn't brought into the mix!

    More cartoons

    • CNN Ya Later
      Last update: 03:38 09.11.2018
      03:38 09.11.2018

      CNN Ya Later!

      During a rare solo press conference Wednesday, US President Donald Trump chose to not entertain a question regarding the migrant caravan from CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta and instead opted for personal attacks before ultimately revoking the journalist’s press credentials for an indefinite period.

    • Sanctiometer
      Last update: 19:30 08.11.2018
      19:30 08.11.2018

      Sanctions Wheel

      US State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino announced that the United States intends to proceed with new sanctions against Russia over the Skripal case.

    • Midterm Mishaps & Mania
      Last update: 03:41 07.11.2018
      03:41 07.11.2018

      Midterm Mishaps & Mania

      While expected to be one of the largest voter turnouts in recent history, the 2018 midterm election has been plagued with numerous reports of both technological and man-made errors around the country.

    • Fear Without Facts
      Last update: 00:24 03.11.2018
      00:24 03.11.2018

      Fear Without Facts

      With days to go before the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump, in hopes of maintaining a Republican-controlled Congress, recently tweeted a video that appears to depict Latinos as murderers and inherently dangerous individuals.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
