CNN Ya Later!

09 November 2018
    During a rare solo press conference Wednesday, US President Donald Trump chose to not entertain a question regarding the migrant caravan from CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta and instead opted for personal attacks before ultimately revoking the journalist’s press credentials for an indefinite period.

    Despite Trump's remarks about using a "softer tone" last week, his Wednesday press conference appeared to be the polar opposite.

    When a black reporter asked the president about self-identifying as a "nationalist" and how it could be perceived by the public, Trump responded by not only calling the question racist, but also went on a rant about having the "highest poll numbers with African Americans" — a statement he has been unable to corroborate. Are African Americans the only minority in America?

    The hot topic of the press conference, however, came when Acosta posed a question to Trump in reference to his use of the word "invasion" in describing the migrant caravan before the midterm elections. Rather than answering the question, Trump called Acosta a "rude, terrible person" who "shouldn't be working for CNN."

    Even after the situation cooled down and hours passed, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter and accused Acosta of "placing his hands" on a White House aide. Sanders even went so far as to post a visibly doctored video altering the speed of the exchange between Acosta and the aide — causing many Twitter users to call for her dismissal.

    CNN, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jim Acosta, Donald Trump, United States
