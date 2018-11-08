Sanctions Wheel

US State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino announced that the United States intends to proceed with new sanctions against Russia over the Skripal case.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova declared that while the United States implemented sanctions against Russia on at least 62 occasions in recent years, Moscow won’t bow down to ultimatums.

Zakharova delivered her statement as US State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino announced that the United States intends to proceed with new sanctions against Russia over the Skripal case.

Palladino also said that State Department needs time to complete its consultations with Congress on potential new sanctions against Russia, adding that the United States is carefully considering the impact future sanctions could have on US national security interest.