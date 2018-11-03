Register
01:26 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Fear Without Facts

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With days to go before the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump, in hopes of maintaining a Republican-controlled Congress, recently tweeted a video that appears to depict Latinos as murderers and inherently dangerous individuals.

    Fear Without Facts

    While most of the country was caught up in Halloween festivities, the US president took to Twitter October 31 to post an anti-liberal, pro-Republican advertisement just days after urging the country to "come together" in light of the recent deadly synagogue shooting and mailing of explosive devices to numerous prominent Democrats.

    With illegal immigration and the mythical border wall being key issues for Trump's base, it should come as no surprise that the US president would rely on this rhetoric to push for the GOP.

    Luis Bracamontes, the "illegal immigrant" turned death row inmate featured in the ad, is described as someone the Democrats let into the US. Interestingly enough, the clip failed to include the fact that the office of Joe Arpaio, the Republican former Arizona sheriff who received a pardon from Trump just last year, arrested Bracamontes in 1998 on marijuana charges — only to allow him to be released "for reasons unknown," according to the Sacramento Bee.

    Bracamontes' next booking would come on May 4, 2001, on, once again, marijuana-related charges. Though deported three days later, he crossed the border soon after (while Republican President George W. Bush was in office) and married in February 2002, according to the Washington Post.

    With facts clearly not being key to Trump's success, it's unlikely that this brand of fear mongering and division will end any time soon. Despite the coverage surrounding the "migrant caravan," a US Homeland Security official told the Washington Post that the US-Mexico border gets "a caravan every day," and increased focus on one particular group would actually open the possibility for both drug and human trafficking elsewhere along the border.

    Related:

    Game of Groans: Trump’s Game of Thrones Meme Inspires Ridicule
    Illegal Immigrants Who Throw Rocks at Military Will Be Arrested - Trump
    Will Trump Invade Mexico?; Trudeau Welcomes “White Helmets”; Yemen Peace Plan
    Trump Promises 15,000 Troops to US-Mexican Border
    Trump Delivers Remarks on Immigration Ahead of Midterm Elections
    Tags:
    border, immigration, trafficking, 2018 midterm elections, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Republicans, Democrats, Joe Arpaio, Donald Trump, George Bush, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Misinformation & Immigration
      Last update: 01:25 31.10.2018
      01:25 31.10.2018

      Misinformation & Immigration

      US President Donald Trump revealed in a Monday interview that he is “in the process” of overturning the 14th amendment of the US Constitution to revoke the extension of birthright citizenship to children born to immigrants in the US illegally.

    • White helmets on the stage
      Last update: 17:00 30.10.2018
      17:00 30.10.2018

      Back on Track

      A number of the White Helmets group members have arrived in the Syrian province of Aleppo from Idlib in order to stage a fake chemical weapons attack and blame it on Damascus, the Russian Ministry of Defense has revealed.

    • Bets Over Ballots?
      Last update: 03:24 24.10.2018
      03:24 24.10.2018

      Bets Over Ballots?

      With the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots now at a combined total of over $2 billion, ticket sales are becoming a national routine for many. However, while countless Americans are hoping to cash in, others are attempting to use the buzz as a way to encourage voting.

    • Anti-War Women to Washington
      Last update: 03:20 20.10.2018
      03:20 20.10.2018

      Anti-War Women to Washington

      Exactly 10 months after the 2018 Women’s March across the US, women (and allies) of all backgrounds are being called upon to march on the Pentagon October 20 to 21 in an effort to “demand an end to the bipartisan war machine.”

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse