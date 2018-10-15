Keyboard Warfare

The head of the Dutch Defense Ministry has revealed how the country bolsters its intelligence capabilities and boosts its cybersecurity budget, and how it even offered NATO the opportunity to use its "cybersoldiers."

Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld has announced that the Netherlands is in a state of "cyberwar" with Russia.

"What happened is really dangerous," the cabinet minister said, referring to an alleged hacking attempt against the OPCW headquarters in The Hague that The Hague has blamed on Russia's GRU. "People try to interfere in various ways in our life all the time, to influence our democracy. We have to shake off the naivety in this domain and take measures."

Bijleveld also added that the country's cybersecurity budget saw an increase after the alleged incident was made public, and that the Netherlands has offered NATO the opportunity to use its "cybersoldiers."