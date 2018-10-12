No Skies for F-35s

Thursday, Washington announced the immediate suspension of all “F-35 flight operations” within the fleet so the pricey planes could receive engine fuel tube inspections across the board.

"The US services and international partners have temporarily suspended F-35 flight operations while the enterprise conducts a fleet-wide inspection of a fuel tube within the engine on all F-35 aircraft," said the Pentagon's F-35 Program Office.

Though the inspection is expected to to conclude within "24 to 48 hours" following the Thursday statement, the Israel Defense Forces took to Twitter to announce the halting of F-35 flights "until all aircraft are tested."

These tests come amid recent reports of the F-35 Lightning II also being scheduled for an upgrade due to Russia's delivery of S-300 air defense systems to Syria.