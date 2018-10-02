The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation

Amid recent media backlash, US President Donald Trump increased the scope of the FBI investigation pertaining to sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

With open skepticism from Democrats, concerning the FBI's handling of the case and conflicting reports on its parameters from the White House, Trump recently took time to set the record straight.

"The FBI should interview anybody that they want within reason, but you have to say within reason," said Trump during a news conference in the White House's Rose Garden. "But they should also be guided, and I'm being guided, by what the senators are looking for."

Though the US president reiterated sentiments he tweeted late Saturday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell used time on the Senate floor to assert that Democrats want a "totally unbounded fishing expedition of indefinite duration."

While the results of the now-expanded investigation remain unknown, McConnell also announced that the Senate would hold a final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation this week.