“I Helped a Little Bit”

The US president greeted family and friends of passengers from Flight 93 with twin fist pumps, which could be considered a step up from when he referred to the incident as “7/11” in April 2016.

While September 11 is a quite somber and reflective day for the average American citizen, US President Donald Trump used the anniversary of the 2001 tragedy as an attempt to boost positive public perception of himself and a few who remain behind him.

Not one to give first responders, who have made recent headlines for increased cancer diagnoses linked to 9/11, too much (or any) credit, Trump made sure to extend some Twitter-based love to his current attorney and former co-star Rudy Giuliani.

"Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!"

With no tweet explicitly thanking any other individuals, things took an ironic turn when Trump shared an article from Breitbart on small business "optimism."

While the growth of small businesses would definitely be a good thing for the US, Trump's newfound belief in small businesses and respect for the American dollar would appear to be a drastic change of heart compared to his 2001 self. According to a 2016 exclusive by NY Daily News, Trump acquired $150,000 in taxpayer money from a fund intended to cover small businesses' "uninsured losses" related to September 11 — despite his ventures not meeting the parameters of a "small business" and suffering no actual damage to his properties.