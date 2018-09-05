Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day

Tuesday, US circuit court judge and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing proved anything but uneventful, as it started out with a slew of protests and ended in at least 70 arrests.

With just the first day of Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation hearing wrapped, it is now clearer than ever that more groups than just the Democratic members of the judiciary committee want Kavanaugh canceled.

A number of protesters — from groups to lone wolves — took to the Capitol Hill area and even the hearing itself to voice their disapproval of the 54-year-old judge. According to Washington, DC, police, an approximate 70 protesters were arrested in the immediate area.

Even the hearing's recess proved eventful after Kavanaugh appeared to snub Fred Guttenberg, the father of a student slain in the Parkland school shooting massacre.

"I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence," said the father and self-proclaimed "gun safety" advocate in a tweet moments after the incident.

Getting in on the chaos in real-time, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to defend his nominee.

"They will say anything, and are only looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress," tweeted the president Tuesday.