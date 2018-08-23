Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials

Hoping his West Virginia rally would be the day’s hot topic, US President Donald Trump’s Tuesday took an interesting turn after guilt related to a multitude of charges was placed on two former associates in two separate cases. Moreover, one of them even implicated The Donald!

As if Omarosa Manigault Newman's Trump administration recordings and tell-all book "Unhinged" weren't enough to make the US president question the strength of his long-term relationships, Tuesday was definitely enough to drive the point home.

Prior to Trump's applause extravaganza in West Virginia, both Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort were found guilty of numerous criminal charges in their respective cases.

Cohen, Donald Trump's former longtime lawyer, pleaded guilty to a total of eight charges related to tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. Going a step further, he also informed the federal court that the then-presidential candidate ordered him to arrange payments to help influence the 2016 election.

Though Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, faced similar tax fraud charges in relation to his own case, Trump appears to still be in the "brave" 69-year-old's corner because he, unlike Cohen, refused to "break" — which, in Trump's dictionary, is defined by making "up stories in order to get a ‘deal.'"

With Cohen vowing to reject any presidential pardon from 45 and moving to share information with special counsel Robert Mueller, some say Trump's days as commander in chief may be numbered.