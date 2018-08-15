White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release

Omarosa’s book tour made a stop at the White House Tuesday as Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was pressed on excerpts from the former aide’s book that assert the US President used the “n-word” during his days as executive producer and host of NBC’s “The Apprentice.”

While a lot of things change, the chances of Trump tweeting after a White House firing remain pretty high. Omarosa was fired from the administration last year, but her on again-off again boss, Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter to defend his name against the reality star's new tell-all memoir "Unhinged."

Press Secretary Sanders was forced to say she cannot "guarantee" the possibility of Trump using the n-word on a recording, following multiple questions concerning his tweet from Tuesday morning.

The tweet, which goes against previous evaluations of her performance, refers to Omarosa as a "dog" and "crazed, crying lowlife" who received a "break" from the US president.

While it's debatable whether Trump truly thinks these things and more about fired individuals (considering he was the one who hired them), you can count on this employer to attempt to make your name one that is demonized in his circle!