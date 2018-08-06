An unknown hacker has broken into a female RAF airwoman’s Tinder profile in an effort to obtain information about the four F-35 Lightning II fighters Britain received from the United States in June.

Hacking into the RAF airwoman’s dating app, the intruder, posing as the woman, got in touch with one of her male RAF colleagues to sweet-talk him into revealing details about the fifth-generation stealth fighter.

Even though the RAF airwoman reported that her Tinder account was not compromised, some of the sensitive information has still been leaked, the newspaper wrote.

It is unclear if a foreign power was involved in the hack, which came just weeks after the first batch of four F-35s arrived in Britain on June 7.