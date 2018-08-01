Plucking Paul Manafort

In an effort to detail the “extravagant lifestyle” and spending habits of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, prosecutors revealed Tuesday that the 69-year-old had acquired not only several properties and sports cars, but also an $18,000 karaoke machine and a $15,000 jacket “made of an ostrich.”

Confined to jail after special counsel Robert Mueller accused him of attempting to persuade two witnesses to lie to federal investigators, Manafort's case seemed to take an interesting turn Tuesday after prosecutor Uzo Asonye ran down a list of the 69-year-old's expenses.

In addition to having an "extravagant lifestyle," Manafort was also described by prosecutors as a "shrewd" liar who utilized a number of schemes to avoid paying his fair share of taxes.

Manafort currently stands accused of bank and tax fraud charges in relation to his alleged laundering of more than $30 million while employed in Ukraine.

"All of these charges boil down to one simple issue — that Paul Manafort lied," said Asonye Tuesday.