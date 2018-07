The recent US-EU trade talks between Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Trump have reportedly involved the former using some fairly unusual supplements to get his point across.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has reportedly used simplified flashcards to convey certain trade concepts with a maximum of three parameters to explain topics such as the car industry or medical equipment, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Juncker used more than a dozen such cards as he and Trump discussed the economic relations between Brussels and Washington, as well as the existing trade restrictions.